Emraan Hashmi And Yukti Thareja's Song 'Lut Gaye' Unveiled; Watch It Here

On February 17, the makers of Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja's new song titled Lut Gaye unveiled the video of the same on the internet. In no time, the 4-minute-57-second clip garnered immense love from fans. In the voice of Jubin Nautiyal, the song is based on true events that took place on November 16, 1991. It shows the story of how three men kill a bride and are later shot dead in an encounter.

In the music album, Emraan plays the role of inspector Vijay Dandekar, who falls in love with a woman who was supposed to marry someone else. He accompanies her on her wedding day, and soon the latter escapes and marries Vijay. The duo reaches a nearby household and shares some warm moments. They tie the knot in the presence of Panditji. Just when they are about to spend some time, three men barge into their apartment and shoot the bride. Emraan scuffles to save his ladylove but in vain. He calls for an ambulance and kills the three men who took his wife's life. However, in a sad turn of events, his wife passes away.

Ready to make people fall in love with the song, Emraan Hashmi said, “We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do.”

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye unveiled

Speaking on his several collaborations with Emraan, Bhushan Kumar said, “Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed Lut Gaye better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song. A beautiful story by Vinay-Radhika together with Jubin’s passionate voice, Tanishk’s sincere composition, and Manoj’s heartfelt lyrics, this one will stay with audiences for a long time.”

Speaking about the video, director duo Radhika-Vinay said: "It's always a pleasure working with Bhushan Sir and we have a great track record of blockbuster hits with T-Series so hope this song also becomes one. Audiences love watching Emraan Hashmi in quintessential romantic roles and we kept that in mind when we conceptualized the track." Adding to this, Jubin Nautiyal said, “Lut Gaye is a song about how love is eternal and reminds you that when everything else is gone love decides to stay.”

This emotional tale is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. While the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, the track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Within a few minutes of its release, the song hit 189K views and is still counting. The Baadshaho actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the same. Announcing the release of his song, he wrote, "Fall hard in love or not at all. How to love it right is what Lut Gaye is all about. Song out! Tune in now. Love You To Death."

On February 16, Hashmi also dropped a BTS video and gave a sneak-peek into the sets of the song. He mentioned that he was "thrilled" to shoot this number with the team. "You look perfect in every frame," wrote a fan on Instagram. The official video of the song also heaped praises from many. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Believe it or not. This man is God for his fans. He converses with the soul." Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on several projects in the past, including the last blockbuster single titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon which topped all the charts.

