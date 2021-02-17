Prabhas & Krishnam Raju 'reminisce 70s' On 'Radhe Shyam' Sets, Latter Shares Glimpse

On Tuesday evening, Rangoon Rowdy star Krishnam Raju took to his Twitter and shared a picture with Prabhas from the sets of the upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam. The duo wore classic outfits and portrayed similar gestures. Krishnam wrote that he was "reminiscing the 70s with Prabhas" and that "it's time go back in time with Radhe Shyam" which is all set to hit the marquee on July 30. As soon as Krishnam Raju shared the picture, the post went viral in no time. Netizens expressed excitement to watch the duo in the movie. "In this Qbeautiful photo, Pan India superstar Prabhas and rebel star Krishnam Raju are very handsome and very stylish. One more thing, Krishnam is very stylish even at the age of 81," read a user's tweet.

Krishnam is 'reminiscing the 70s' with Prabhas

Reminiscing the 70s with #Prabhas 🤩

Let’s go back in time with #RadheShyam on 30th July! pic.twitter.com/xhJD96U36i — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) February 16, 2021

It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled the teaser of the highly-anticipated Telugu romantic drama. In the less than a minute video, Prabhas’ character jumps in happiness to find his ladylove Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde, on a railway station. Amid the crowd, he screams, "You are an angel? I have to die to meet you." Soon, Prerana gushes over his charm and smiles. Not only this, but Prabhas' persona leaves the other women swooning too. In the latter part of the teaser, Pooja asks Prabhas if he thinks of himself as Romeo.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Awaits Release Of The Girl On The Train, Spills An Expletive In Disguise

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Shares Stunning Video, Husband Krushna Leaves A Sweet Comment

The teaser of the movie garnered immense love from moviegoers. As of today, it has surpassed 7.9M views within three days and is still counting. The upcomer is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. While the movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the music is given by Justin Prabhakaran. The multi-lingual drama will release in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Stars like Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in Radhe Shyam.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' February 16 Spoiler Alert: Vanraj To Have Second Thoughts About Divorce?

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Major Spoiler: Will Vanraj Go Against Kavya & Celebrate His B'day With Shahs?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.