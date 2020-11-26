Anupam Kher Recalls Working With Woody Allen, Says 'never Thought I'd Get An Opportunity'

Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Wednesday night and posted a photo with Woody Allen, film director, writer, actor, and comedian. The duo was busy in a deep conversation. Anupam Kher went on to share the story behind the picture and mentioned that he has been an "admirer" of Woody Allen for many many years.

He added, "Not only of his films but also of his books. I never thought that I will get an opportunity to be working with him. But then my philosophy of Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai always works." Kher also recalled the time when Allen was directing a film titled, You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger. "He was looking for somebody to play Frida Pinto‘s father. And I was the one chosen. I had just three scenes in the film. But what the heck! I was in the Woody Allen film," wrote Anupam.

The Accidental Prime Minister actor continued that he managed to get this picture wherein Woody's whole focus is on him while explaining a particular shot. "You don’t really get into a picture like that, that easily. Jai Ho. #SpecialMoments #PictureOfTheDay, " concluded Kher.

As soon as Anupam Kher's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Awesome", whereas another fan penned, "Wow, congratulations Mr Kher. You deserve it." Many simply lauded the star's acting skills.

Helmed by Woody Allen, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger released in 2010. The movie stars Naomi Watts, Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, Freida Pinto, Anupam Kher, and others in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the tale of two married couples who are completely opposite to each other. In a turn of events, they drift as their differences create a huge impact on their lives. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in an out-of-competition slot.

On the work front, Anupam Kher resumed shooting for his American series- New Amsterdam. The show is based on a book called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. In it, he plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor.

