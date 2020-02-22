Current Scenario Of Kylie Jenner And Tyga's Relationship; Read Details

Kylie Jenner and Tyga became the centre of attention when they were in a relationship. There were engagement, breakups rumours and they also appeared on each other's Instagram accounts. Even though it is all over now, read on to know more about their current scenario:

What is the current scenario between Kylie Jenner and Tyga?

A few months back, according to some reports, Kylie Jenner was seen making a late-night trip to Tyga's recording studio. It was just a day after her and Travis Scott's breakup. The trips revoked all the kinds of romance reconciliation rumours.

Kylie immediately made things clear on Twitter that hanging out was hardly a date. She further clarified that her major focus is on her daughter Stormi. She also said that she is on good terms with Travis Scott.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Here's a brief timeline of Kylie and Tyga's rumoured relationship

One of the first encounters of Kylie and Tyga was during Kendall Jenner's sixteenth birthday party. Tyga makes what fans believe to be the first appearance of him on Kylie's Instagram. Kendall and Chris Brown were seen posing in the picture too.

The two later celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving together. Followed by these big occasions, they also spend their Grammys weekend together and had a great time with Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and others. Continuing with the same, ahead of Kylie's 19th birthday, Tyga wished her happy birthday by gifting her a brand-new Maybach. Have a look at Kylie's Instagram.

