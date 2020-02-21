Did You Know Kylie Jenner Has Eight Dogs? Here's All You Need To Know

Kylie Jenner is a successful model turned businesswoman and one of the richest celebrities in the world adored for her beauty and style. The American celebrity is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics. Apart from her being the beauty and fashion enthusiast, Kylie Jenner is also a huge animal lover.

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner own?

The youngest Jenner is known for posting photos and videos of her adorable pets on social media every now and again. Kylie Jenner currently has eight dogs, Norman, Bambi, Sophia, Odie, Ernie, Penny, Harlie and Rosie. It all started when the makeup mogul first adopted Norman and a year later she got Bambi home.

Normal and Bambi are two Italian greyhounds. Kylie Jenner adopted Norman in 2104, followed by Bambi's welcome in 2015. Her social media was filled with their pictures and videos. Norman and Bambi also have their own fan accounts. Though Jenner definitely had her hands full with two greyhounds, her dog family continued to grow.

Later in 2015, Jenner went on to adopt another Italian greyhound named Sophia, who is dark brown with a white neck. She then later got a floppy-eared, hairy small dog named Odie. By the end of 2015, Kylie Jenner pets list added five names to it. In July 2016, fans learned that the makeup star had adopted a long hair Dachshund named Ernie and just like her other canines, he is beyond cute.

Soon after adopting Ernie, Jenner brought home a little puppy named Penny and of course, she fit right in with her older siblings. A few short months after bringing home Penny, Norman and Bambi had two puppies together, Harlie and Rosie, which Jenner, of course, ended up keeping. Apart from eight dogs, Kylie also has a bunny, making her the proud owner of nine pets.

