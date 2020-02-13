Kylie Jenner's Impressive Journey To Becoming World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner has managed to be the youngest self-made billionaire and she managed to do the same by overtaking the social media site founder, Mark Zukerberg. She managed to overtake the ex-Harvard student by hitting the billion-dollar valuation two years earlier than the previous titleholder.

She has been one of the most prominent figures of the current media industry and has also been expanding her investments. Kylie managed to achieve maximum success and profit through her globally renowned brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Read more to know about how kylie Jenner managed to become so successful.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Equation Will Give You Sibling Goals; Read To Know Why

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Second Birthday Party Had THESE Unconventional Things

Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊💥💥💥💥🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics

The Forbes youngest self-made billionaire manages to get a huge chunk of her wealth from the Kylie Cosmetics brand, which is valued at USD 900 million. A number of analysts have stated that the cosmetics brand will earn USD 1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022. She also reportedly says that her goal is to work on the company “forever” and then pass it down to her daughter, Stormi.

Read more about Kylie Jenner’s income.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner, Best Beach-wears Donned By The Kardashians & Jenners

Also Read | Kylie Jenner To Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Hollywood Hotties Who Aced The Sheer Dress Trend

This is all me and I put my everything into these lip kits. I hope you guys love them as much as I do. Definitely more to come. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 30, 2015

Kylie's television shows

Jenner also owns the Kylie Jenner Official App and her The Kylie Shop adds a huge addition to her earnings. The television star has been a prominent celebrity and a number of fans wanted to see her personal life. Thus, she has been a part of television shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie that give a sneak peek into the youngest self-made billionaire’s lavish lifestyle.

She also has endorsement deals with several brands that she promotes on her social media. She was reportedly the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019. Reports claim that she charges USD 1.2 million for a single post on Instagram.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship: The Ups And Downs In The Stars' Love Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.