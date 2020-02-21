Clothing Firm Foils Kylie Jenner's Plan To Trademark Daughter Stormi's Name

Kylie Jenner is a successful model turned businesswoman and one of the richest celebrities in the world and according to international media reports, she recently applied to pick up a bunch of trademarks related to her two-year-old daughter's name Stormi. The beauty mogul already owns trademarks on Kybow, Kyliner, Glitter Eyes, Kylie Museum and many more. However, now she has applied to pick up a number of trademarks, including 'Stormi World' so that she can safeguard the infant's inevitable theme-park empire.

As per reports, a New Orleans clothing company has lawyered up to prevent the 22-year-old from grabbing it. Business Moves Consulting who reportedly trademarked 'Stormi Couture' back in 2018, has also lodged opposition to Jenner's proposal and claimed that it is likely to confuse their own customers. The firm also believes that Jenner has “no bona fide intent to use the mark in commerce for identified goods or services".

READ: Did You Know Kylie Jenner Has Eight Dogs? Here's All You Need To Know

According to reports, Jenner even filed to trademark the phrase 'rise and shine' after a video of American media personality sang the phrase to her daughter. Recently, she even filed trademarks on 'Kylie Body' and 'Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner'.

READ: Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

Youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner has managed to be the youngest self-made billionaire and she has also been one of the most prominent figures of the current media industry as she has been expanding her investments. Jenner managed to achieve maximum success and profit through her globally renowned brand Kylie Cosmetics. Her brand Kylie Cosmetics is valued at USD 900 billion and a number of analysts have stated that the cosmetics brand will earn USD 1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022.

Jenner also owns the Kylie Jenner Official App and her The Kylie Shop which adds a huge addition to her earnings. She also has endorsement deals with several brands that she promotes on her social media. She was reportedly the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019 and reports claim that she charges USD 1.2 million for a single post on Instagram. She also reportedly says that her goal is to work on the company 'forever' and then pass it down to her daughter, Stormi.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Kylie Jenner Gives A Glimpse Of Her $1 Million Worth Handbag Closet; Watch Here

READ: Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.