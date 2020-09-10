Cyn Santana Breaks Silence On Leaked Phone Call With Former Beau Joe Budden

A phone call between Cyn Santana and her former beau Joe Budden was doing rounds on the internet. It included the recording of their conversation in which Budden was asking about her co-parenting plans, while Santana refused to be with him, again referring to their abusive relationship. Cyn Santana has now broken her silence on the call recording and told people to not interfere in her life.

Also Read | Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Help Healthcare Workers By Donating 100 Meals To LA Hospital

Cyn Santana breaks her silence

Cyn Santana took to her Instagram handle, where she has more than three million followers to speak on the recent leaked call conversation between her and Joe Budden. The nine minutes long video starts with Santana talking about mental health. She says that she takes it very personal and it is very serious for her. She mentions that her only elder brother lost his life to suicide, so mental health is nothing that she plays around with. Cyn Santana angrily throws papers away on which she wrote down her thoughts adding that now she will not read from them. The artist points out that her son’s peace and her family’s peace is the most important thing to her. She does not want it to get affected with all the news going around.

Also Read | Joe Jonas Gives A Sneak-peek Into His New Look; Flaunts Hair Colour

Cyn Santana asserted that she knows she and Joe Budden are public figures, but that does not mean people can play with their lives and she need not tell everyone what is going on in her life. "I understand that Joseph and I are public figures, but we’re not action figures," she noted. Santana explains that dealing with her breakup and being a new mom was tough for her. She states that her relationship with Budden did not work out and now they are separated, planning to co-parents, but that is not other people's business to know.

Also Read | Joe Picked The 'right Partner' In Kamala: Hillary Clinton

Cyn Santana then talks about the leak call conversation with Joe Budden. She reveals that after her breakup she confided in someone she taught was like her big sister, but the person completely betrayed her trust. But that is fine by her. The artist says that the violation of the privacy of her family, her son and Budden is not right. She frustratingly abuses the person who leaked the call conversation. Santana states that Joe is a good father to their son. She ends by saying that she wants everyone to respect people’s privacy and mental health.

Here is the video

Also Read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Spotted Publicly For The First Time After Daughter Willa's Birth

Promo Image Source: cynsantana and joebudden (clicked by jeanthehueman) Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.