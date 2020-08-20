Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Help Healthcare Workers By Donating 100 Meals To LA Hospital

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been the talk of the town for donating to hospital workers during the coronavirus outbreak. The couple donated and successfully managed to supply 100 meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital employees. Read more to know about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner helping doctors and hospital employees.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donate 100 meals to LA hospital

Us Weekly reported that Joe Jonas’ manager, Phil McIntyre and his wife Shonda collaborated to help the hospital workers. They joined hands with Fueling the Fearless foundation by providing 100 meals from Aliki’s Greek Taverna to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital employees. Fueling the Fearless’ Instagram page also features a post for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The post had a picture of the people helping the hospital workers and it was captioned with, “A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal let’s them know we are all in this together. So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes".

About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been getting a lot of attention from the media after fans found out that they were expecting a baby. The two welcomed their daughter, Willa, to the world in July 2020. Before this, the two were seen out in the public joining the Black Lives Matter protest.

Initially, Sophie Turner had kept her baby bump under wraps for some time, but on June 17, Sophie first showed her belly in a crop top and some leggings. The couple tied the knot twice in the year 2019. They first got married in May which was then followed by a bigger ceremony that was held in June. Reportedly, the couple has already started thinking about more children and have also purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together.

