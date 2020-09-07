Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Spotted Publicly For The First Time After Daughter Willa's Birth

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out for the first time after welcoming their first child. The GOT star and the singer were spotted taking a stroll in LA. The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2020.

Sophie & Joe step out for the first time after Willa’s birth

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one of the A-list couples in Hollywood. Even though the couple has been seen posing for the camera on many occasions, they tend to maintain a low profile. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed their first child, daughter Willa on July 22, 2020.

The couple did not announce their daughter’s birth on social media but their reps confirmed the same to People.com. Since their daughter’s birth, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas haven't been seen. But now, the couple was finally seen stepping out in LA. Many fan accounts took to Instagram and shared pictures from their outing.

In these pictures, both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are dressed in casuals and are sporting black masks. Sophie chose to don a striped T-shirt and paired it with white pants and grey sneakers. Whereas Joe chose to wear all-black attire and stepped out in a black hoodie, shorts, and sneakers. Take a look at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s pictures here.

As mentioned earlier, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's reps confirmed the news of Willa’s birth to People.com. In their statement, they mentioned that the couple is delighted to announce the birth of their baby. the couple is yet to share a glimpse of Willa on social media.

Before welcoming their daughter Willa, Sophie Turne, and Joe Jonas both joined the Black Lives Matter march. The couple, were even vocal about the same on social media. Back in June, Sophie shared a few pictures and a video from the couple attending the BLM March. While sharing this post, Sophie wrote, “No justice, no peace. #BlackLivesMatter”. Take a look at Sophie Turner’s post here.

