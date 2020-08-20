Joe Jonas Gives A Sneak-peek Into His New Look; Flaunts Hair Colour

Joe Jonas recently took to his Instagram story to show off his new look. The singer was seen flaunting his new hair colour. He posted a selfie where he can be seen donning blonde hair colour with his classic haircut. The actor donned a black plain t-shirt. He accompanied his blonde hair with a light beard look. Take a look at Joe Jonas' Instagram story.

Also Read| Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas name their baby Willa; fans spot 'Game Of Thrones' connect

In the recent past, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared the first picture of themselves on social media since they became parents to their baby girl, Willa on July 22, 2020. Joe had taken to his Instagram story to share the picture. It has Joe and Sophie twinning in white and posing with their arms across their face.

The picture makes it look like the couple is posing on the cover page of a magazine. The picture also had a message which is quite apt in today's times. It had the words, 'Wear A Mask, That's The Tea' written on it. A fan also shared the same picture on social media. Take a look at Joe and Sophie's first picture after becoming parents.

NEW ðŸ“· Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first picture since they became parents ðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/dXOFN0dP0r — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) August 8, 2020

Also Read| Fans hail 'Queen in the North' as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying their parenthood

The couple is yet to share any details or pictures of their daughter Willa on social media. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has returned home after the birth of their daughter and is 'settling in'. The report added that Joe is extremely hands-on and is taking up all the duties as a doting father. Joe wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.

Also Read| As Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome Willa, the 'GOT' star's childhood pics go viral

The report further stated that the couple cannot stop gloating and gushing over the new addition to their family. Joe and Sophie are taking time to bask in this special moment like new parents and have only shared their happiness with close family and friends. Sophie and Joe earlier had always been tight-lipped about their pregnancy, however, the couple made several appearances during this phase as they were spotted in walks, family picnics, or safely participating in Black Lives Matter protests in California.

Also Read| Joe Jonas' birthday: Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas share heartfelt posts to wish the singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.