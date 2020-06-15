'Da 5 Bloods' Ending Explained: Do Paul, Eddie, Otis & Melvin Find What They Want?

The Da 5 Bloods movie traces the story of four African American men who were a part of the Vietnam War and their return to that place, with the trauma and memories fresh in their minds. It stars Delroy Lindo, Norm Levis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman. The ending of the movie is gut-wrenching and shows the reality of war in the finest way.

Da 5 Bloods Spoilers: Plot and Ending

War veterans Paul, Otis, Eddie, and Melvin reunite with each other in Vietnam after a very long time. They all decide to go back to the jungles in which they had fought the Vietnam War. As they set up towards the jungles, they have two goals in their minds.

The first goal is to locate the body of Norman, who was their brother-in-arms during the Vietnam War. Another crucial element to the story is that during the war, they had found a chest of gold bars. This chest was supposed to be from the American government to offer to all those Vietnamese who had taken the American side the war. The Bloods, i.e. Paul, Otis, Eddie, Melvin and Norman, decide to keep the whole chest for themselves. Norman had planned to use this chest of gold for their community and also as a source to fight for the Black people. Before anything like could happen, Norman gets killed. The four friends have come back to retrieve the chest and Norman with the help of Otis’ ex-lover Tien and David, Paul’s son.

Da 5 Bloods Ending Explained

Paul is paranoid and scared as his PTSD from the war takes over him. The group tries to take control of him by overpowering him. Paul looks at this as a betrayal. When they all come out of the jungle, they are confronted by Vinh and some other Viet Congs (VCs). They try to steal the gold from them and this leads to a gunfight. David gets hurt and the VCs run away. Paul’s anger crosses the limits and he sweeps off his share of gold and walks away. Remaining behind are the other Bloods, Vinh, Hedy and Simon. They head for the temple nearby as they knew they will be able to fight better there. It was Desroche who betrayed the Bloods and Tien had no clue about it. Another gunfight ensues. The Bloods win, but victory comes with a huge price.

Who dies in Da 5 Bloods?

The first thing that one comes to know that it was Paul who had shot Norman and this why he is more adversely affected by his death. By the end of the movie, Norman appears to him and lets him go of the guilt and blame. He is then killed by the VCs after they make him dig his own grave. The next to get killed is Eddie, who steps on a landmine and is blown away. Melvin dies after he shields a grenade. Finally, as Desroche comes to kill Otis, David intervenes and kills Desroche instead. By the end of the movie, only one man remains.

Da 5 Bloods ending

Respecting everyone’s wishes, Otis makes use of the gold. Eddie wanted to give the money to a cause Norman had talked to about, thus giving it to Black Lives Matter. Melvin’s money is sent to his son. Paul’s share gets lost in the jungle. Otis meets his daughter, Michon, reuniting with Tien. Vinh, Hedy and Simon also get their shares.

