What Time Does 'Da 5 Bloods' Release On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Netflix has brought forward some of the best original movies from their end and there are many in line for release. One of these movies is the American war drama Da 5 Bloods. The movie comes from the brilliant mind of the director, producer, and screenwriter Spike Lee. It features some of the best star cast and has a promising trailer as well.

What time does Da 5 Bloods release on Netflix?

The movie Da 5 Bloods is all set to release on June 12. It would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. As per reports, the Da 5 Bloods release time on Netflix is 12 AM E.S.T.

What is the movie about?

The Da 5 Bloods movie traces the story of four African American men who were a part of the Vietnam War, which started in the year 1955 and ended in 1975. The four veterans decide to return to Vietnam in order to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader. They also wanted to look for a treasure they remember they had buried. These heroes fought not only the forefront battle and also the forces of humanity. They also face 'The Immorality of The Vietnam War'. The movie moves along in two timelines, flashbacks from the war and the present day. The movie is emotionally stirring and also very heart-wrenching as the veterans remember the difficult times that they went through during the Vietnam war.

Da 5 Bloods cast:

The central four characters in the movie are Paul, Otis, Eddie and Melvin. Delroy Lindo plays the role of Paul, Norm Levis will be seen as Eddie, Clarke Peters plays Otis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. is playing the role of Melvin. Chadwick Boseman is playing the role of Norman, the squad leader who did not survive the war. Jonathan Majors plays the role of Paul's concerned son David. Other than these names, the cast also includes Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser as Simon, Jasper Pääkkönen as Seppo, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo as Hanoi Hannah, Giancarlo Esposito, and Johnny Tri Nguyen.

Da 5 Bloods on Netflix trailer:

Netflix released the trailer of Da 5 Bloods on May 18, 2020. The intense trailer shows how the different roles played by the star cast will be seen in the movie. The trailer switches from scenes of the Vietnam War and the present day, ultimately making for an interesting and intriguing trailer.

