Daisy Ridley Talks About The Possibility Of Returning As Rey In The 'Star Wars' Franchise

Daisy Ridley became a renowned international actor after she starred as Rey in Disney's Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Rey was the main protagonist of the sequel trilogy, becoming Luke Skywalker's Jedi successor. The sequel trilogy ended with J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was the ninth movie in the main Star Wars saga. However, many fans believe that a new Star Wars movie trilogy might be in the works, which may or may not include Daisy Ridley's character, Rey.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Daisy Ridley discussed her possible return to Star Wars in an interview with Josh Gad. Daisy Ridley revealed that she had no plans to ever return as Rey. However, she also mentioned that she was not completely against the idea and may someday return to the role if asked to do so.

During the interview with Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley was asked if she would return to the role of Rey if asked to do so after several years. The actor stated that the world was a crazy place right now and that there was no way to know what she would do in the future. She also mentioned that 10 years was a long way away. Daisy Ridley then stated that she would "never say never", implying that she might return to the role of Rey if she is offered a future movie.

However, Daisy Ridley also mentioned that she did not envision a future for herself in future Star Wars movies. The actor stated that Rise of Skywalker tied up the Star Wars movie saga with a conclusive ending. While many fans and portals are talking about possible upcoming Star Wars movies, Disney has not made any official announcements regarding the same.

The Sequel Trilogy started with a high thanks to The Force Awakens. However, the second movie in the trilogy, The Last Jedi, was extremely controversial and divisive. Rise of Skywalker was also a critical failure and performed mediocrely at the Box Office.

