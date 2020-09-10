Daisy Ridley Reveals Rey From 'Star Wars' Had 'different Versions', Shares Insights

Actor Daisy Ridley was recently interviewed by guest host Josh Gad on September 8, Tuesday, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During their conversation, she revealed some shocking information about her Star Wars character Rey Skywalker’s family lineage. Daisy said that in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker it is revealed that Rey is Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter, however, that wasn’t always the case. Read ahead for more details:

‘Stars Wars’ alternate plotline about Rey's family history

Daisy Ridley said, "In the beginning, they were toying with an Obi-Wan connection. There were different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one". She further shared that she wasn't sure about whose family Rey Skywalker actually belonged to until the end of production. “Even while we were filming I wasn't sure what the answer was going to be. It kept changing", she added. Check out the entire interview here:

Netizens' reactions

Fans and netizens are having mixed reactions about the new information. Several fans were shocked and wished to see a better plot for Daisy Ridley's character. One of the Twitter users tweeted, "I love rey nobody, I would’ve loved rey kenobi. I wouldn’t have minded rey palpatine with the proper planning. I like rey skywalker. above all, i’m sad they ruined her for shock value in choosing the ~best lineage~ and my heart goes out to daisy" (sic), while another wrote, "I know some of y’all really wanted Rey Kenobi, but Rey Nobody will always own my heart. She didn’t need anyone’s legacy, she deserved to have her own" (sic). Another fan tweeted, "thinking about how rey kenobi and ben solo could have defeated palpatine together as a reversal of how palpatine turned their grandfathers against one another" (sic). Check out more reactions below:

Imaging that Rey was almost a Kenobi actually kills me. It would’ve been much more meaningful if we had Rey Kenobi. It would’ve come full circle. A Kenobi saving a Skywalker from the dark, which is what previously couldn’t be done. Could you... just imagine the potential? — Lynn is watching Lucifer. 🍂🍁 (@reyshines) September 9, 2020

Ben Solo selflessly gave his life, transferring all of his life force to achieve that which Palpatine promised Anakin - the power to save one he cared about from certain death. Rey Palpatine died and was resurrected as Rey Skywalker. She has the life force of the last Skywalker — Straw Hat Jedi (@StrawHatJedi) September 9, 2020

Rey, Rey Kenobi, Rey Nobody, Rey Palpatine, Rey Skywalker. IT. STILL. DOESN'T. MATTER. The entire trilogy is about Rey choosing her identity for herself in spite of her past and the expectation placed upon her by others. pic.twitter.com/p19lW398zl — Ben (@filmbouff) September 9, 2020

Daisy Ridley in 'Star Wars'

Daisy played Rey, also known as Rey Skywalker. Rey is the main protagonist of the sequel film trilogy, Star Wars. Daisy Ridley's character was created by Lawrence Kasdan, J. J. Abrams, and Michael Arndt. Rey Skywalker is featured in The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Daisy Ridley's character is presented as a hunter who was left behind on the planet Jakku when she was a child.

