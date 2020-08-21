Sidharth Malhotra Joins 'Star Wars' Fandom As He Adds Three Movies To Binge-watch

Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed what he is currently binge-watching during this quarantine season. The actor posted a collage of movie posters and thus hinting that he is watching the Star Wars series amid this pandemic. Sidharth Malhotra has been a fan of the science fiction genre and comic book movies and his posts serve as proof to that. Over the past couple of weeks, the Student of the Year actor has been posting several “nerd culture” posts. Sidharth has thus been enjoying his time with all the classic movies and keeping himself entertained in the process as well.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Shares Shirtless Photos To Give Fitness Motivation To Fans; See Post

Sidharth Malhotra shares his binge-watching list for the weekend

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Most Unforgettable Numbers That His Fans Can Dance To

The picture Sidharth Malhotra posted featured three of the top-rated movies from the Star Wars series. Each movie from the three has been made holding a certain narrative that holds the audience to the story. Star Wars as a franchise has a huge fan following and thus Sidharth Malhotra too seems to have taken a liking for the movies. The Star Wars films were a huge rage back in their time, and with the recent releases as well, the makers have not failed to disappoint the fandom. Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post hinted that perhaps the actor too is eager on getting to know about the films and thus join in the fandom for Star Wars.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Goofy Video With Akshay Kumar As 'Brothers' Turns Five; Watch

Fans of Star Wars noticed that Sidharth Malhotra had set three films which he mentioned he wants to binge-watch and thus went ahead to even suggest further movies. Fans of Sidharth Malhotra were delighted to see their favourite actor get on board with such a widespread fandom and thus complimented him on his movie choice. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in the film Shershaah directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film is based on the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra. The film's timeline is set during the Kargil War and thus fans of the actor are eager to watch him portray the character on screen. The poster release of Shershaah has created a tremendous buzz among fans who wish to watch the film as soon as possible.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.