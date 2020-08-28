Daisy Ridley Reveals She Did Not Have Work For A Long Time Post 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley has received immense praise from the audiences for essaying the character of Rey in three Star Wars films. Even after getting appreciations for her performance, the actor revealed that she did not have work following the multi-billion-dollar franchise. Ridley thought nobody wanted to cast her.

Daisy Ridley thought nobody wants to hire her after Star Wars

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daisy Ridley talked about her career after she wrapped up the Skywalker saga. She said that she was “so sad” to finish Star Wars. The actor expressed that she was excited when the last film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, as it was “such a huge” chapter. She revealed that she “weirdly” had nothing much to do in the past few months and processed the last five years of her life at that time. Ridley assured that she “obviously” has upcoming projects now which are nice to work on. She stated that to be forced to slow down was mentally good for her because Star Wars was a “big thing” in her life.

Daisy Ridley added that at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through for her. Recalling the time, she said that she was like, ‘Aww! No one wants to employ me’. She mentioned that there were “actually loads of things” for which she auditioned at the start of the year and did not get any of them. The actor stated that she panicked for a while and then though that everything will come in its right time.

Daisy Ridley said that things started “picking up” by February end and early March. She mentioned that it was around that time that she received a call to feature in Twelve Minutes. She will be voicing a woman living with her husband, who is stuck in a time loop. The actor has a number of voice parts to play ahead. It includes animated interactive film Baba Yaga, that also stars Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet, and Glenn Close. She will also lend her voice to the original Audible series, Islanders.

Daisy Ridley further disclosed that the scripts for potential projects have come to her during the lockdown. She said that there have been “awesome” things that came to her. Hinting at the current situations, she stated that no one knows when they are going to commence. The actor teaser that she is doing one thing which is “super” dark.

