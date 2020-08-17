Star Wars Movies' Order: Different Ways In Which You Can Watch These Films

The Star Wars franchise was started by George Lucas in the year 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope and since then the hit franchise has released about dozen films and several other TV shows and mini-series. There are several different ways of watching the Star Wars movies like chronological order and Machete order. Here are a few different ways in which you can watch the Star Wars movies.

Star Wars movies' order

The chronological movie order

(This way of watching the film will spoil the version of who is Darth Vader.)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The theatrical (release date) movie order

(This is the order in which the films released in cinemas)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo (2018)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Machete order

The Machete Order is a way of watching the series by cutting The Phantom Menace from your series while you are rewatching the film. This version of watching is famous as fans did not enjoy that film. It also preserves the spoiled of "I am your father" moment from the third film. It was created in 2011, and that is why this version does not include the sequels and is not considered as a complete order now.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Rinster order

This is an additional way of watching the film series like a super fan of the franchise named Ernest Rinster. He created in order to preserve the Luke-father twist and also keeps The Phantom Menace enjoyable for fans. This order does not include the sequel film.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

​​​​The complete Star Wars saga order

The complete Star Wars saga order of watching the movies includes all the spinoffs and live-action versions of stories from the Star Wars Saga. This order in the chronology for the saga. Star Wars series and limited specials are also included in the list.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles (2013 to 2014)

Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace (2011)

The Clone Wars (2008 to 2014)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Star Wars Rebels (2014 to 2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Star Wars: Droids (1985 to 1986)

Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978)

Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out (2012)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016 to 2017)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Ewoks (1985 to 1986)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Star Wars: Resistance (2018 to Present)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 to Present)

