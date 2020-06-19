'Star Wars' Fanatic? Take This Star Wars Quiz And Become The One With The Force

The first Star Wars film released back in 1977 and since then has spawned into a multi-billion dollar franchise. The sci-fi films are loved by both adults and children, as the demographic which enjoys the Star Wars films are not limited to a specific age. Though the fanbase of the franchise has been divided over the latest instalment, its popularity does not seem to be lowered by it.

The franchise is now expected to expand furthermore under Disney's leadership. With the franchise now exploring various aspects of the Force and the Dark Side, here is a quiz for all Star Wars fanatics to test their knowledge about the decades-spanning Star Wars saga. Check out the quiz below -

Star Wars Quiz

1. Who is the only actor to have appeared in all Star Wars films to date?

Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill

Anthony Daniels

Warwick Daviis

2. According to Jedi Master Yoda, how many Sith are always out there?

4

5

1

2

3. What happened to Anakin Skywalker when he battled with Count Dooku?

He lost his life

He lost his eyes

He lost his right arm

He lost the battle

4. Who played the character of Commander Cody?

Will Smith

Matthew McConaughey

Ahmed Best

Joel Edgerton

5. Who assassinated Jabba The Hut?

Princess Leia

Luke Skywalker

C-3PO

Han Solo

6. What did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader?

His life

His Jedi powers

His right hand

His left leg

7. What is Luke Skywalker’s weakness according to the emperor?

His faith in his friends

His lack of vision

His love for Chewbacca

His faith in the light side

8. Where did the clone wars begin?

Tatooine

Hogwarts

Geonosis

The Avengers Tower

9. What is the colour of C-3PO’s arm in The Force Awakens?

Red

Blue

Green

Purple

10. What was Finn’s Job at the Starkiller base?

Pilot

Sanitation

Chef

Defence

Answers

Anthony Daniels 2 He lost his right arm Ahmed Best Princess Leia His right hand His faith in friends Geonosis Red Sanitation

