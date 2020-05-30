Dakota Johnson picks 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan over his reel character in a game

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson recently indulged in a funny game where she was asked to choose between her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Jamie Dornan and his character Christian Grey. The actress who showed her active participation in 'Would You Rather' challenge by a leading publication, surprisingly picked her co-actor Dornan over Grey and gave a funny reason for choosing him.

Dakota Johnson shows participation in a game

The actress who recently participated in the challenge was asked with whom she would get stuck in an erotic book club. Johnson makes a revelation that she would like to get stuck with her 38-year-old co-actor as he is a lot funnier than his reel character in the film. Dakota and Jamie shared the screen space in an erotic romantic drama film series Fifty Shades of Grey. While they shared flawless on-screen chemistry in the movies, some speculations were doing the round that things were crooked between the two off-screen. However, the actress cleared the air of speculations to an International media outlet and termed things okay between the two actors.

During the funny game, Dakota was also asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in her teeth or sporting bangs that covered her eyes. Showing her reaction towards the choice given to her, the How to be Single actress joked about how she is trying to fit quarters in her teeth to bring back the gap in them. Although she mentioned that she is badly missing the gap, Johnson ended up picking the bangs. At the end of the game, she was asked to choose between having a broken stove or a broken toilet during the quarantine. The actress was quick enough to choose one and replied by picking her stove.



Earlier, the actress reportedly revealed to an international media outlet that she has struggled with depression since she was 15-years-old. And now, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, she revealed that she is finding it very hard to stay positive. As per reports, it’s been about two months since the actress has been staying alone at home. During an interview, the star said that she feels lonely now. She reportedly explained that when a person is at home without friends and family then that person is not able to do worthwhile things.



