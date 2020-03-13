Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

After Coldplay member Chris Martin divorced Gwyneth Paltrow, several reports emerged of the singer dating the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson. The rumours of the celebrities dating each other started making rounds since 2017 after Chris and Dakota were snapped grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. However, there were no such appearances made by the duo for the longest time, which made their fans think that they decided to part ways. But recently, photos of the two on a date night went viral.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson spotted spending a gala time

Chris Martin recently celebrated his 43rd birthday on March 2, 2020. Just a few days after his birthday, Martin was spotted hanging out with his rumoured girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The love birds spent gala time with each other at Crossroads Kitchen, Los Angeles and enjoyed a low-key date at the restaurant.

For the date night, Martin was snapped donning a black long sleeves shirt which he paired with dark grey trousers, black and white trainers, a blue baseball cap and a grey backpack. On the other hand, the Fifty Shades Darker actor sported a pair of straight black jeans along with a blue hoodie and a black leather jacket. She rounded off her look with black slip-on shoes, silver hoops, a black bucket bag and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Check out their photos from the date night below:

