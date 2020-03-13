The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

Hollywood News

Chris Martin and his rumoured girlfriend Dakota Johnson were recently seen spending gala time with each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Read to know more

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Martin

After Coldplay member Chris Martin divorced Gwyneth Paltrow, several reports emerged of the singer dating the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson. The rumours of the celebrities dating each other started making rounds since 2017 after Chris and Dakota were snapped grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. However, there were no such appearances made by the duo for the longest time, which made their fans think that they decided to part ways. But recently, photos of the two on a date night went viral.

Also Read | Chris Martin Yells At A Group Of Rude And Aggressive Fans In A Video

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson spotted spending a gala time

Chris Martin recently celebrated his 43rd birthday on March 2, 2020. Just a few days after his birthday, Martin was spotted hanging out with his rumoured girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The love birds spent gala time with each other at Crossroads Kitchen, Los Angeles and enjoyed a low-key date at the restaurant. 

For the date night, Martin was snapped donning a black long sleeves shirt which he paired with dark grey trousers, black and white trainers, a blue baseball cap and a grey backpack. On the other hand, the Fifty Shades Darker actor sported a pair of straight black jeans along with a blue hoodie and a black leather jacket. She rounded off her look with black slip-on shoes, silver hoops, a black bucket bag and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted With Ex Husband Chris Martin & His Girlfriend On Family Outing

Check out their photos from the date night below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TOP. (@cam_mood) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daakotamayijohhnson (@daakotamayijohhnson) on

 Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by D A K O T A . J O H N S O N D (@dakota_johnsond) on

Also Read | Coldplay's Chris Martin Shares An Incident Where He Left His Daughter Embarrassed

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Cristiano Ronaldo
RONALDO ISSUES FIRST STATEMENT
Saurav Ganguly
SOURAV GANGULY ON IPL SUSPENSION
Brasilian
BOLSANARO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
India
INDIAN MEDICAL TEAM ARRIVES IN ROME
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'