Dakota Johnson Reveals She Is Struggling To Stay Positive Amid COVID-19, Says 'it's Scary'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several prominent personalities are spending their time engaging with fans to keep themselves busy. There are some stars whose mental health has been affected by the lockdown. Speaking about the same, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson recently reportedly revealed to an international media outlet that she has struggled with depression since she was 15-years-old. And now, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the actress revealed that she is finding it hard to stay positive.

Dakota Johnson opens up about depression amid virus outbreak

As per reports, it’s been about two months since the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has been staying alone at home. As per reports, during her interview, the 30-year-old Hollywood star said that she feels lonely now. She reportedly said that when a person is at home without friends and family then that person is not able to do things that are worthwhile.

Johnson reportedly explained that a person who is facing depression is not really sure about her feelings. She also reportedly mentioned that it is scary how the world is crumbling under the fear of the deadly virus. She further said that right now there's also immense pain and sadness ricocheting around the world constantly which makes it hard to feel positive all day even when the world is sad. Things seem to be dangerous, scary, and lonely for Johnson. Dakota reportedly explained how she is trying to deal with the situation. As per reports, she shared some tips for the fans.



The Fifty Shades Darker actress reportedly said that meditation or going for a walk is working for her. Being kind towards one’s body and other little things make a lot of difference ultimately. She also added that she has been reading a lot, watching a lot of movies, and trying to be productive to keep herself occupied throughout the day. In another interview with a media outlet earlier this month, the actress mentioned that she has learned to live with depression. She reportedly said that she has struggled with depression since she was young. She overcame the problem with the help of professionals.

