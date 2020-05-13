After Battling 'waves Of Depression' Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Yellow Dress

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the mental health of many people across the globe causing depression and anxiety. Recently, singer Katy Perry opened up on Twitter about battling depression amid pregnancy and the lockdown. Many celebs as well as fans showered their love and support on her. However, in her latest Instagram post, she was seen flaunting her baby bump while looking gorgeous in a floral yellow dress.

Katy Perry flaunts her baby bump in a recent Instagram post

Katy Perry took to her Instagram account earlier today to post a picture of herself. She was also seen flaunting her baby bump while donning a beautiful pastel yellow dress. It had a clinched-waist design with polka-dotted prints on it. Perry tied her hair in a messy but elegant updo and opted for a scarlet lipstick.

The picture was apparently to promote her upcoming single, Daisies and adding a caption to the post she wrote, "When did we all stop believing in MAGIC? #DAISIES 🎥: 3 days away Pre-save at the link in bio 🌼".

Also Read: Katy Perry Thinks Her Unborn Daughter 'flipped Her The Bird' In Ultrasound Video; Watch

This post, however, came only days after Katy Perry opened up about battling depression on Twitter. She talked about her difficulty in coping with the mental issues while the world itself is battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Listen to TGIF from The Sims and it all floats away ☀️ — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) May 12, 2020

hang in there firework 💥 love ya ❤️ X V — Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 12, 2020

Also Read: Katy Perry Talks About Mood Swings, Says She Cries While Doing Simple Tasks

In other news, Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Bloom's child and it was confirmed by Perry through a song. The couple is expecting a baby girl. The singer also shared a clip of her ultrasound. Take a look:

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Hint Towards A Collab With Katy Perry In 'Daisies' With Her New Post?

Also Read: Katy Perry Reveals 'what Would Have Been' Her Met Gala 2020 Outfit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.