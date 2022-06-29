Dakota Johnson Reacts To Clip Of Her Noticing Johnny Depp's Finger Injury; 'It's Like...'

American model and actor Dakota Johnson expressed her exasperation over being dragged into the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. While the Hollywood stars' lawyers fought hard to present evidence and arguments against each other, fans worked just as hard to dig out videos or pictures connected to the case.

From videos of Depp faking happiness to Heard alleging wearing makeup to cover up her bruises, netizens were quick to bring out visual evidence through interviews, paparazzi photos and public appearances. However, Johnson was more than unhappy to become part of fans' social media investigation campaign as she feared being called on the stand in the courtroom over a viral video.

Dakota Johnson on being dragged into Depp-Heard trial

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor bemoaned fans involving her in the legal affair between the two actors. ''I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'' Johnson said. She also stated that she does not remember the event and does not wish to be a part of it. Moreover, the actor condemned the extreme interest of people in the defamation case that included claims of sexual abuse, physical violence and more.

''I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show,'' she further added, ''It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f**** weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

The video in question was taken during a 2015 press conference where the 32-year-old is seen laughing after Depp seemingly explained the reason behind his severed fingertip; he alleged during the trial that the injury was caused after Heard threw a bottle of alcohol in 2015.

Since we're on the Australia incident, here's a video of Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson in 2015 where he jokes about his severed middle finger and she doesn't buy it. She knew something was off. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDeppDeservesJusticepic.twitter.com/4Lk3zTrLu7 — 𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@srkxdepp) April 21, 2022

The video was titled "The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp" and garnered over 3 million views.

Meanwhile, it was being reported that Johnny Depp will return to his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean over a $300 million offer. However, Depp's representatives denied the reports in a statement to NBC News.

