Dakota Johnson Shares Her Grandmother's Secret Of Applying The Mascara Right

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson is among the most searched celeb on the internet. She enjoys a huge fan following and is often seen making headlines for various reasons. Dakota Johnson revealed a secret tip that her grandmother gave her which is so very helpful.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Dakota Johnson opened up about the grandmother’s hack for applying mascara. She said that once her grandmother was watching her apply mascara and then went on to tell her to hold the mirror down low and apply the mascara on while looking downwards because in this way one gets the most coverage from the base of the lashes to the tips. And Dakota then emphasised saying that she was right.

Even after her grandmother giving her such a pro tip, mascara is not part of Dakota Johnson’s daily routine. She revealed that she does not wear makeup very often. She said that when she’s going out, then she will apply a little concealer, lip colour and mascara.

Talking about her skincare routine, Dakota said that she loves pretty packaging, hence she purchases a lot of products but does not end up using any of them. She said that she just loves the way they look. Dakota Johnson further went on to say that she has the simplest routine. She washes her face in the morning and at night, then moisturises it. She also said that during the day she wears sunscreen and uses with Lancer products.

Also read | Dakota Johnson Picks 'Fifty Shades' Co-star Jamie Dornan Over His Reel Character In A Game

Dakota Johnson opened up about her signature perfume. She said that she’s always worn perfume because she loves to leave a scent behind. She further went on to say that she loves perfumes that take one back to someplace. She also prefers floral scents that are musky. Revealing about the perfume she is using, she said she is using Gucci Bloom and it is very floral. She revealed that her mother has worn the same perfume and that’s very comforting.

Also read | Tracee Ellis Ross,Dakota Johnson-starrer 'The High Note' Going Straight To Video On-demand

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Bill Benz’s The Nowhere Inn alongside St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein and Ezra Buzzington in lead roles. She will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. She will share screen space alongside Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Also read | Dakota Johnson Reveals She Is Struggling To Stay Positive Amid COVID-19, Says 'it's Scary'

Also read | Dakota Johnson's At War With Her Neighbours Over Her Bamboo Plants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.