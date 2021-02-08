Dakota Johnson Starrer 'Am I OK?' Halts Production After Crew Member Tests COVID Positive

The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world, including the entertainment industry. Many projects have been facing production issues due to the virus. Now, the film Am I OK? starring Dakota Johnson has stopped shooting after a positive COVID test on the set.

Dakota Johnson movie Am I OK? Paused after positive COVID-19 test

Deadline has recently revealed that Am I OK? featuring Dakota Johnson had to halt production in Los Angeles, California. It is because a person involved with the project was diagnosed with coronavirus a week ago. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all members of production receive. The team is currently following all required safety protocols and have paused filming until next week to allow for production to continue while maintaining strict safety standards pursuant to government and guild policies.

The person who tested COVID-19 positive is reportedly an assistant of Dakota Johnson. There is no news about the health of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Meanwhile, production halts have become a part of the new normal in the industry. Although safety protocols are made mandatory, the cases are expected to continue until the vaccines are provided to everyone.

Am I OK? is directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne in their debut feature film. Penned by Lauren Pomerantz, the story follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane. However, when Jane announces she is moving from Los Angeles to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deep-buried, long-healed secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos. It has Dakota Johnson as Lucy and Sonoya Mizuno (Annihilation, La La Land) as Jane. The cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphel, Tig Notaro, and Sean Hayes.

Am I OK? is bankrolled by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell through Gloria Sanchez Productions, Johnson and Ro Donnelly via TeaTime Pictures, Notaro and Allynne via their Something Fierce label, Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada through Picturestart, and Pomerantz. Executive producers include Royce Reeves-Darby for Picturestart and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez. Picturestart is financing the project.

