Dakota Johnson All Set To Kick Off Tig Notaro & Stephanie Allynne's Next 'Am I OK?' Shoot

American actor Dakota Johnson of the Fifty Shades film series fame has reportedly been roped in alongside an ensemble cast to play one of the leads in directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's next. According to a report by Variety, the film's title is 'Am I Ok?' and it will star Sonoya Mizuno, Molly Gordon, Jermaine Fowler and many more in pivotal roles. The upcoming venture is said to mark the first-ever feature film by Erik Feig’s production house, Picturestart.

Am I Ok? movie's shooting to go on floors from February 1

After essaying the lead role in The High Note film as Maggie Sherwoode, which released last year, Dakota Johnson is all set to kick off the shooting of her next, 'Am I Okay?'. The cast of the upcoming feature film also boasts of Whitmer Thomas, June Diane Raphael, Sean Hayes and Notaro alongside Dakota, Sonoya, Molly and Jermaine. The makers also revealed that the Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne directorial will go on floors from February 1, 2021.

Almost a week ago, Picturestart's official Instagram handle had shared a video clip of Dakota's interview on The Tonight Show and wrote, "yes, the rumours are true. we’re making a (v cool) new movie with @dakotajohnson @teatime.pictures @gloriasanchezprods and @therealfluffnotaro & @stephanieallynne directing. !!!!! we’re mad excited about this and can’t wait to share more info when we can. But, should we call it limetime or honeydew? cast your vote on this most important topic in the comments".

Take a look:

Although the 31-year-old had revealed that they hadn't finalised the title of the film back then, it has now been confirmed that it is 'Am I Okay?'. During her interaction with Jimmy Fallon, the Our Friend actor had also revealed that the film will be shot in Los Angeles. As per the report by Variety, the upcoming film will focus on the story of two lifelong best friends, Lucy and Jane, who are convinced that they know everything about one another.

However, when the latter announces moving to London from LA for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply-buried and long-held secret to her. Furthermore, their bond goes through major ups and downs when Jane tries to help Lucy with sorting through old patterns and new feelings. The screenplay of Am I Okay? is penned by Lauren Pomerantz. It is being bankrolled by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Feig and Lucy Kitada of Picturestart and Pomerantz as well as Johnson and Ro Donnelly of TeaTime Pictures.

