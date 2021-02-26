Dame Judi Dench's WW2-era Period Film 'Six Minutes To Midnight' Coming Soon To Theatres

Acclaimed actor Judi Dench has played a school governess of a finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of German elite from the Nazi Party in the movie Six Minutes to Midnight. PVR cinemas has acquired the theatrical exhibition rights in Indian territory to show award-winning films such as Minari, Six Minutes to Midnight, and many more, as a strategic response in post-Covid times. The trailer of Six Minutes to Midnight showed it is going to be a thriller with social & cultural undertones and overtones.

About the movie

The trailer has just been released. Six Minutes to midnight is to be released theatrically by IFC Films on March 26 this year. This film is going to be directed by Andy Goddard who has earlier worked on acclaimed series like Downton Abby, Altered Carbon to name a few. This film is going to be a multi-starrer. Apart from Judi Dench, this film is going to have stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard playing as a faculty member Thomas Miller in the finishing school, swiss actor Carla Juri who had earlier worked in Blade Runner 2049 will play one of the german students with nazi affiliations in the finishing school. In this film, acclaimed actors James D'Arcy Jim Broadbent are given crucial roles of British military & espionage personnel. The music is given by German composer Marc Streitenfeld, who has worked on films like American Gangster, Body of Lies, The Grey, Prometheus, Poltergeist, and many more is a frequent collaborator of the famous Sir Ridley Scott. The principal photography took place in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Lee Isaac Chung's Minari Up For Foreign-language Film Gong At Golden Globes; All About It

Also Read: Judi Dench's Quiz: See How Well Do You Know The 'Philomena' Actor

Judi Dench has recently starred in the comedy film directed by Edward Hall, Blithe Spirit. Eddie Izzard has also starred in the comedy film directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Flora Greeson. But actor Carla Juri is acting in an upcoming experimental film Walking to Paris, in which the narrative is based on an 18 months journey through Europe, by Constantin Brâncuși, at the beginning of the 20th century. It is not a biography but a fiction imagined from real-life events.

Also Read: Tom Holland On Contract Expiry After 'Spider-Man 3': 'I'll Be Back If They Want'

Also Read: 'Army Of The Dead' Teaser Video Is All About 'money Heist In A Zombie Land'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.