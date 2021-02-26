Tom Holland On Contract Expiry After 'Spider-Man 3': 'I'll Be Back If They Want'

Following the official title reveal of the upcoming third MCU Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland recently spilt the beans on his future as the favourite MCU hero. In an interview with Collider, the British actor revealed that his contract with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will be expiring after the upcoming Spider-Man film. However, although his contract with the studios is ending, Tom expressed wanting to continue playing the iconic superhero for as long as he could if the studios decide to have him on board.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man will last be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

While Tom Holland's movies as the fan-favourite Spider-Man have been some of the highly-loved MCU superhero movies, his contract with the studios is set to end after the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interaction with Collider, the 24-year-old expressed his wish to continue playing the cult superhero in the upcoming Spider-Man films. However, he also revealed that his agreement with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios ends with the upcoming Jon Watts directorial.

Elaborating further on the same, Tom said that he has always mentioned to the studios that he'll be there "in a heartbeat" if they decide to want him back. He went on to describe his emotions about being associated with the MCU films and expressed how he's loved every minute of being a part of the Spider-Man world. He continued saying it has changed his life for the better and considers himself lucky to have gotten the opportunity. Furthermore, Tom again stressed on wanting to continue playing Spider-Man in the future and concluded his statement by saying if he's not wanted by the studios, he'll happily walk away because he has had an amazing journey with them.

For the unversed, ahead of leading his first solo Spidey films with 2017`s Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel, i.e. 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first-ever time that Tom starred as Peter Parker in a film was in Marvel`s 2016 film, Caption America: Civil War. Apart from the aforementioned films, he has also featured in a couple of Avengers films. Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the silver screen on December 17, 2021.

