Judi Dench's Quiz: See How Well Do You Know The 'Philomena' Actor

Judi Dench has developed a reputation as one of the greatest actors in the history, primarily through her work in theatre, which has been her forte throughout her career. She has more than once been named number one in polls for Britain's best actor. The 1966 BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles was given to Dench for her performance in Four in the Morning and this was followed in 1968 by a BAFTA Best Actress Award for her role in John Hopkins' 1966 BBC drama Talking to a Stranger.

She had a romantic role in the BBC television film Langrishe, Go Down (1978), with Jeremy Irons, which had a screenplay by Harold Pinter from the Aidan Higgins novel, directed by David Jones. In 1989, Judi Dench starred in David Tucker's Behaving Badly for Channel 4, based on Catherine Heath's novel of the same name. She has gained major recognition in the role of ‘M’ in several James Bond movies. On the occasion of Judi Dench's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies, trivia and facts.

Judi Dench's quiz

1. Judi Dench started her acting career through which medium?

Movies

Television Shows

Theatre

Commercials

2. Judi Dench won a BAFTA award for the Most Promising Newcomer for which movie?

A Room with a View

Wetherby

Mrs Brown

Four in the Morning

3. Which movie featured Judi Dench alongside Gwyneth Paltrow?

Notes on a Scandal

Philomena

Shakespeare in Love

A Handful of Dust

4. Which Richard Eyre directorial featured Judi Dench?

84 Charing Cross Road

Notes on a Scandal

The Shipping News

A Handful of Dust

5. Judi Dench was featured in which television film with Jeremy Irons?

Much Ado About Nothing

A Little Night Music

Talking to a Stranger

Langrishe, Go Down

6. Which James Bond film starred Judi Dench?

License to Kill

Behaving Badly

Tomorrow Never Dies

Romeo and Juliet

7. Which movie by Olivia Parker starred Dench opposite Colin Firth?

Angelina Ballerina

The Shipping News

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Chronicles of Riddick

8. Judi Dench is the Patron and President of which alumni foundation?

Order of the British Empire

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts

The Little Foundation

Drama Studio London

9. Judi Dench bagged a Golden Globe award for which movie?

Return to Cranford

Philomena

Iris

Mrs Brown

10. How many honorary awards are won by Judi Dench?

10

11

12

13

Judi Dench's quiz - answers

Theatre

Mrs Brown

Shakespeare in Love

Notes on a Scandal

Langrishe, Go Down

License to Kill

The Importance of Being Earnest

Drama Studio London

Mrs Brown

10

