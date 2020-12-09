Judi Dench's Quiz: See How Well Do You Know The 'Philomena' Actor

Quick links:
Judi Dench has developed a reputation as one of the greatest actors in the history, primarily through her work in theatre, which has been her forte throughout her career. She has more than once been named number one in polls for Britain's best actor. The 1966 BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles was given to Dench for her performance in Four in the Morning and this was followed in 1968 by a BAFTA Best Actress Award for her role in John Hopkins' 1966 BBC drama Talking to a Stranger.
She had a romantic role in the BBC television film Langrishe, Go Down (1978), with Jeremy Irons, which had a screenplay by Harold Pinter from the Aidan Higgins novel, directed by David Jones. In 1989, Judi Dench starred in David Tucker's Behaving Badly for Channel 4, based on Catherine Heath's novel of the same name. She has gained major recognition in the role of ‘M’ in several James Bond movies. On the occasion of Judi Dench's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies, trivia and facts.
