Danica McKellar On Reuniting With Jason Harvey For New Film: "It Was Fun To Work Together"

Hallmark actor Danica McKellar recently starred in her latest Christmas film, You, Me & The Christmas Tree. McKellar plays the role of an evergreens expert named Olivia, while Benjamin Ayres portrays a Christmas tree farmer. The film also features Jason Hervey playing the owner of a revival tree. While McKellar and Hervey have earlier starred in the American drama, The Wonder Years, You, Me & The Christmas Tree movie will mark their reunion. Here is what McKellar has to say about this reunion.

Danica McKellar recently co-hosted an episode of Entertainment Tonight and talked about her Christmas film,You, Me & The Christmas Tree. As per ET Canada, the Hallmark star spilled some beans on the film and also talked about her reunion with Jason Hervey. The actor revealed she and Hervey did not work together after The Wonder Years. However, they remained in touch and are family friends. She also revealed their mothers are friends, but it was funny for McKellar to see Hervey across the camera. McKellar further shared she and Hervey kept laughing as they came to shoot together.

Danica McKellar announces her reunion with Jason Hervey

Danica McKellar first announced her reunion with Jason Hervey in September this year. The actor made the announcement via social media and shared a selfie with Hervey. Sharing the photo, McKellar revealed she had fun shooting with Hervey. She wrote, "Big announcement in @entertainmentweekly - and a Wonder Years reunion! I can finally tell you that my Christmas movie this year is called "You, Me & The Christmas Trees" with @benjaminayres and one of my Wonder Years co-stars, @jason.hervey - yes, he played the older brother Wayne! In real life, we're good friends, like family. It was so much fun to work together."

Danica McKellar on You, Me & The Christmas Tree

Danica McKellar is the star of Hallmark's Christmas movies. During her appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the actor talked about her latest film. She revealed the film has three stars with different roles. She also shared the Christmas film is going to be a comedy ride for the viewers as there is fun chemistry between the three lead characters.

Image: Instagram/@danicamckellar