Daniel Craig Birthday Special - 10 Lesser Known Facts About The James Bond Actor

James Bond actor Daniel Craig celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Daniel made his way into Hollywood through various minor roles in television and films. His role in Our Friends in the North in 1996 is considered to be the turning point in his career as an actor. Before taking on the iconic role of James Bond, Daniel Craig's movies like Love and Rage, Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon, Ten Minutes Older: The Cello and Road to Perdition helped him gain recognition in Hollywood.

The 53-year-old actor will now be appearing in the final movie as James Bond in the upcoming release No Time To Die. On Daniel Craig's birthday, we bring you 10 lesser-known facts about the actor, from his career to his personal life.

Daniel Craig's facts and general trivia

1. Starting off the list with the actor's famous role, Daniel is the shortest actor to play James Bond with a height of 5 feet 10 inches. His predecessors Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Barry Nelson, Pierce Brosnan, and Timothy Dalton were all well above 6 feet in height.

Pic Credit: Still from No Time To Die.

2. Daniel Craig had refused to dye his hair black for the role of James Bond, hence Daniel became the only blond Bond.

Pic Credit: Still from Spectre.

3. Being a huge sci-fi fan, Daniel's wishes came true when he got an opportunity to make a cameo in 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He played the role of a Stormtrooper who fell victim to Rey's Jedi mind trick.

Pic Credit: Still from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

4. Craig's friendship with Our Friends In The North co-star Mark Strong is an exemplary one. Craig is also the Godfather of one of Strong's sons.

5. Daniel Craig seemed to had gotten tired of his 007 role as the actor answered a question about whether he would do another James Bond movie by saying he would rather break a glass and slash his wrist in 2015. He later confessed that if he ever did another Bond movie, it would be for money. This was reported by The Guardian that year.

Pic Credit: Still from Spectre.

6. Quite interestingly, the actor has a fear of guns. Daniel is not a fan of violence as opposed to his role as James Bond who kills at least 15 people per film.

7. The James Bond series is filled with dangerous actions and stunts. Daniel, shooting for the same, had gotten severely injured with his face requiring stitches, his shoulders inserted with six surgical screws, one of his fingertips sliced off, and his arm in a sling.

Pic Credit: Still from Casino Royale.

8. Daniel Craig was the first choice to play the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

9. Daniel lost his two front teeth while filming a fighting scene for the movie Casino Royale. A dentist from London had to fly in to replace them.

10. Daniel started acting at the age of six in school plays. His mother insisted he take up acting seriously by sending him to attend Everyman Theatre in nearby Liverpool City Centre.

