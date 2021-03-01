Daniel Craig's Birthday: Takes This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'James Bond' Fame

The highly-celebrated British actor Daniel Craig rings in his 53rd birthday today, i.e. March 2, 2021. Well known for his fan-favourite role of James Bond in the cult eponymous film series, Daniel enjoys an illustrious career spanning almost three decades, as an actor. After starting his acting career around 30 years ago, the Britannia Award-winning actor has given cinephiles several iconic films including Our Friends in the North, Munich, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out, apart from James Bond movies, to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Daniel Craig's birthday, here's a quiz for his ardent fans across the globe, to test their knowledge about Daniel Craig's movies to Daniel Craig's trivia.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Daniel Craig's quiz

1) Daniel Craig born and brought up in which city of England's north-west county, Cheshire?

Northwich

Crewe

Chester

Holmes Chapel

2) After participating in multiple plays during school days, at what age was Daniel Craig accepted in the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain?

15

16

17

18

3) After being a stage actor for a number of years, in which year did Daniel Craig mark his debut as a film actor?

1990

1991

1992

1993

4) Which drama film marked the acting debut of Daniel Craig?

The Power of One

A Kid in King Arthur's Court

Obsession

Love and Rage

5) Daniel Craig played the widely-popular role of 'James Bond' for the first time ever in which film?

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

6) Ahead of the upcoming 'No Time to Die' film, how many James Bond movies has Daniel Craig starred in?

Two

Three

Four

Five

7) Daniel Craig wedded first wife & actor Fiona Loudon in which year?

1989

1990

1991

1992

8) How many children does Daniel Craig have with ex-wife Fiona Loudon?

None

One

Two

Three

9) After getting a divorce from Fiona in 1994, Daniel Craig got married to actor Rachel Weisz in which year?

2010

2011

2012

2013

10) Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz welcomed their first child together in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

Answers to Daniel Craig's birthday quiz:

Chester 16 1992 The Power of One Casino Royale Four 1992 One (Daughter Ella) 2011 2018

