Daniel Craig's Bond Movies Where He Essayed The Role Of James Bond

Daniel Craig is best known for his performance as James Bond in his debut Bond film, Casino Royale in 2006. The actor received worldwide recognition for this debut bond film. Daniel Craig then roped in the role of James Bond in four more of his films including did many Bond films like Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and his last film No Time to Die. Before his Bond films, Daniel Craig was seen in other films like The Trench, Some Voices, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Layer Cake, and Munich. Spectre was the last James Bond film until the news of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die which is releasing April 8, 2020, in India.

Daniel Craig James Bond movies

Casino Royale

The film Casino Royale got Craig a BAFTA nomination and the film became the highest-grossing James Bond series as well. 2006 released movie was one of the crucial movies in the James Bond franchise. Bond falls in love with Vesper played by Eva Green post which Craig and Green's pair with regards to the Bond movies.

Spectre

Spectre was considered to be Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond until the announcement of the upcoming movie in 2020 titled No tIme to Die. Spectre revolved around the plot of James Bond going on a trail to uncover the existence of an evil organization. The film ended up earning $880 million at the global box office.

Skyfall

Talking about the movie, one might not forget the epic movie sung by Adele which became the theme song for Skyfall. The film revolves around Bond's past coming back to haunt him as his loyalty to the organisation is put to test. The film had earned over a billion dollars at the BO.

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Quantum Of Solace revolves around an organisation named Quantum using politics to control the people. The film is regarded as one of the smartest Bond films. The film earned half a billion dollars back in 2008 at the global box office.

James Bond most anticipated bond movie: No Time to Die

Recently, the British American producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that the next Bond movie could have a James Bond who could be of any colour. Craig's replacement estimations are giving rise to a lot of speculations. Daniel Craig recently confirmed in an interview that his upcoming No Time To Die will be the last movie of the James Bond series that he would be portraying.

