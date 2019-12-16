Daniel Craig: Top 3 Performances By The James Bond Star

Popular English actor Daniel Craig is best known for his performance as James Bond in the film, Casino Royale. The actor received international recognition for his debut bond film. Craig went on to do multiple Bond films after Casino Royale. Daniel Craig did many Bond films like Quantum of Solace and Skyfall and Spectre. He will also do his fifth and final Bond film called No Time to Die. The film is set to release in the year 2020. Before his Bond films, Daniel Craig was seen in other films like Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon, The Trench, Some Voices, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Road to Perdition, Layer Cake, and Munich. Here are some of Daniel Craig's best roles.

1) James Bond

Daniel Craig's role as James Bond in the film Casino Royale got him immense appreciation. He was internationally recognised and went on to do three other James Bond film's post his film, Casino Royale. The film, Casino Royale got him a BAFTA nomination and the film became the highest-grossing in the series at the time. Daniel's acting was commendable and earned him a huge fan-base.

2) Ray

Daniel Craig portrayed the character of Ray in the film Some Voices. The character suffers from schizophrenia. Daniel portrayed the character very well and the film received massive popularity. After this film, Daniel went on to be seen in Bond movies, Casino Royale being his debut in the James Bond series.

3) George Peacock

Daniel Craig played the character of George Peacock in the tv series, Our Friends in the North. This was Daniel Craig's break out role and he went on to be seen in several other commercially successful films after this role. The production was a controversial one as it was based on real events and people. Daniel was one of the four major characters and this was one of his first major starring roles on British television.

