Jack Lowden Reveals Whether He Will Take Daniel Craig's Legacy Ahead As James Bond

The upcoming James Bond movie has not finished filming yet and there are already speculation regarding who is going to take up the iconic role after Daniel Craig. Many actors have been named as replacement including Tom Hardy. A new actor who has supposedly joined the list is The Dunkirk star, Jack Lowden.

Read Also: Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

Scottish actor Jack Lowden responds to speculations regarding him playing OO7 in James Bond films after Daniel Craig.

The Mary Queen Of Scots actor Jack Lowden is speculated to feature as James Bond after Daniel Craig's portrayal of the iconic character on the silver screen. But when he was asked by an international daily whether he was taking over from Craig, he said that he does not think he will get asked to play James Bond.

He also added that since the makers will not be announcing the name of the new James Bond until 2022, some young upstart might just end up getting the role. The actor went on to state that he is a big fan of Daniel Craig as 007 and he would like him to continue playing the role till he turns 85 that will give a new spin to the character showing how the iconic super-spy deals with getting old with age.

Read Also: The Batman's Shooting Begins; Commissioner Gordon Reaching Gotham Soon

England Is Mine actor is not the only one who is in talks of taking over as James Bond. The franchise is also eyeing Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden, Outlander star Sam Heughan and Black Mirror artist Andrew Scott for the said role.

Though Andrew Scott has brushed off all the rumours and that makes sense as he already appeared in the franchise thanks to the role in Spectre. For now, the upcoming instalment No Time To Die, that marks the 25th movie of the franchise is all set to hit the screens on April 8, 2020, starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Jeffery Wright amongst others in the lead roles.

Read Also: Rihanna Gives A Sassy Reply To A Troll Who Points Out Her Pimple In A Pic

Read Also: Golden Globe Awards' List Of Male Actors With The Maximum Number Of Accolades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.