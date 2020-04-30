Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Makers To Auction The Clapboard For COVID-19 Relief Fund

The makers of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die will auction the signed Bond 25 clapperboard. The auction has been announced to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work. This film will also mark Daniel Craig's last time playing the character of James Bond.

The official Twitter handle of James Bond made the announcement on April 29 that the clapboard of Daniel Craig's last film as 007 will be put up for auction. According to reports, the auction will be handled by the auction house called Bonhams. All the funds raised through it will be used for the COVID-19 relief work by the National Health Service Charities.

Today is your final chance to bid on the signed Bond 25 clapperboard in the BLUE Auction in aid of #NHS Charities Covid-19 URGENT APPEAL. The auction closes at 12:03 BST today. https://t.co/fGdvZyWopR pic.twitter.com/KL5JlqN8PU — James Bond (@007) April 29, 2020

Daniel Craig's film was originally set for an April release, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The No Time to Die release date has been pushed to November. It will now hit the silver screens on November 12 in the UK and November 25 in the US.

Fans were eagerly waiting to watch Daniel Craig in action, but now they will have to wait till November to see the magic happen. Other than No Time to Die, the release dates of many other films have been pushed as well. Some of the films are Wonder Woman 1984, Free Guy, A Quiet Place 2, and Balck Widow.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux. With music directed by Hans Zimmer, the film revolves around James Bond, who gets recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist. He finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain, who is armed with dangerous new technology.

