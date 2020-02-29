Daniel Craig Reveals He Wasn't Allowed To Drive For Chase Sequences In 'No Time To Die'

The James Bond franchise has evidently been one of the most high-octane action film franchises. The franchise over the years has delivered some of the best hand to hand combat and bike or car chase sequences. In the latest instalment, which will also be Daniel Craig's last time reprising the iconic character, a major car chase sequence on the streets of Italy will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. However, Daniel Craig has revealed that he actually wasn't allowed to drive the car.

Also read: After Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish feels THIS actor would be the perfect James Bond

Daniel Craig on No TIme to Die's car chase sequence

Daniel Craig was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where he was asked about filming the high-speed car chase sequences. To this, the actor responded stating that actors are not allowed to act and drive at the same time anymore due to safety concerns.

Though, he expressed that he was sad for not being able to drive the car while filming chase sequences, he was happy that he was briefly allowed to drive the Aston Martin DB5. Daniel's stunt co-ordinator Mark Higgins performed all the dangerous car chase stunts while filming.

Also read: 'Knives Out' sequel confirmed; Daniel Craig to return as Detective Benoit Blanc?

Also read: Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' Super Bowl trailer is how every James Bond film should be

Stunt co-ordinator Mark Higgins also spoke to a news daily in the USA where he said that many films are going away from using CGI and trying to make the sequence feel real on-screen. While speaking about Daniel Craig, Higgins revealed that the James Bond actor is happy driving whenever he is allowed to. He jokingly concluded his statements saying that he lets Daniel Craig handle the acting part, while he handles the driving.

Also read: James Bond: At 163 minutes, ‘No Time To Die’ set to be longest movie of the series

Also read: No Time to Die: James Bond franchise calls off China premiere amid coronavirus outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.