Daniel Craig Makes Audience ROFL As He Stars In 'No Time To Die' Parody On SNL

Daniel Craig a.k.a. James Bond recently featured on Saturday Night Live and made the audience go LOL. During his appearance, Craig also acted in a No time to Die Parody. He even talked about Fleabag Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was a screenwriter for No time to Die in his SNL monologue.

Daniel Craig stars in 'No Time to Die' Parody

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has brought the film industry to a standstill. Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond No Time to Die has rescheduled for release in November due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But this delay did not stop Daniel Craig to star in a No Time to Die Parody.

Recently, Daniel Craig was the guest host on Saturday Night Live alongside singer The Weeknd. During his monologue on the show, Daniel Craig did not forget to mention that Fleabag Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the fourth screenwriter of No Time to Die. But Craig mentioned Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the funniest way possible. He said, “The name’s Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the pope?”

After his monologue, as mentioned earlier Daniel Craig also starred in a No Time to Die parody. This parody starts with James Bond entering a casino and interacting with Chloe Fineman about “state secrets”. Soon the British spy gets distracted from the conversation as he luckily rolls a seven and turns out to be winner.

Within no time, James Bond loosens his tie and starts trying his luck at the table and keeps on rolling on the dices. The British spy also switches his famous order of nixed martini shaken not stirred to vodka and Red Bull pint glass. James Bond soon hilariously announces, “I’m buzzed”. Take a look at this parody here.

