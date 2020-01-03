Daniel Craig To Be Replaced By THIS Actor As Bond, Say Fans After A New Pic Release

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the iconic secret service agent James Bond is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The movie is going to release on April 10, 2020. The movie will feature Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, and Ben Whishaw alongside Daniel Craig.

Recently, a new still from the movie was released after which fans are speculating whether Bond will be meeting the new 007. After the new stills came out, it was reported that the next 007 will be introduced in James Bond: No Time to Die.

The new still from James Bond: No Time to Die:

In this still, Daniel Craig’s Bond can be seen speaking to a young MI6 agent, Nomi, who is played by Lashana Lynch. Lashana Lynch was seen in the first trailer of the film and many speculated that she is the new 007 after James Bond retires. It is speculated that Lashana got the role of the next 007 last summer.

But the actor has not confirmed anything yet. In the trailer of the film, we can see Lynch’s Nomi playing a dynamic role alongside James Bond. It also looks like Bond has found someone who is as good as he is. In the new image, we can see both of them meeting for the first time as they did in the trailer.

This news has made fans eager to watch the movie and bet on their speculations to be true. It is the 25th Bond movie and the film franchise has been criticised by fans for not giving room for ladies to have the lead role. If the fan speculations are right, Lashana Lynch will be the first women to portray 007 on the big screen.

Other film franchises like the MCU, DCEU, and Star Wars also have had female-led movies that were successful. This can be an indication that next time we see Bond on screen, it will be played by a woman who playing the British secret service agent.

