'No Time To Die': New Character Posters Revealed For Latest James Bond Film

James Bond fans have no time to chill ever since the makers of the upcoming James Bond movie have released the first look of the characters in No Time To Die. There were six new posters revealed yesterday featuring the lead cast including the man himself, Daniel Craig. The new poster looks like No Time To Die will definitely be a roller-coaster ride.

No Time To Die character posters revealed

The makers of the upcoming James Bond film revealed six new posters each. Daniel Crag looks killer donning the skin of the MI6 agent James Bond again for No Time To Die. He will be playing the role of the retired agent while Lashana Lynch is reportedly the new 007 agent.

But there is someone in particular who has been garnering the attention of the media and that is no other than the newest member of the James Bond gang, Rami Malek. The Academy Award-winning actor will be donning the role of the antagonist in the film. There is no doubt that Rami Malek is looking every bit of a James Bond villain. There have also been reports that Malek might be Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld in a disguised costume.

The poster also features Lashana Lynch who is reportedly the new 007 agent, who will be taking over Daniel Craig’s role from now on. She will be allegedly taking over James Bond’s agent number when he leaves the MI6. In the newest character poster that was revealed, Lashana is donning a navy suit along with a leather waist and gun holster.

Fans of the film series are seeming to be quite convinced about her role in the film. This will also make Lashana Lynch the first female 007 agent in the James Bond series. In addition to this, it will also be the first time a black woman is reprising the titular role in the series.

Check out the new character posters of No Time To Die

The posters have also revealed that the trailer of No Time To Die will be released tomorrow by the makers. This film will also be the fifth and the last time that features Daniel Craig in the role of the MI6 agent. Craig’s outstanding run has been going on for almost 14 years i.e from 2006 to 2020 which is the longest for any single actor belonging to the James Bond film series. No Time To Die is slated to release in April 2020.

