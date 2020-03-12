Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently confirmed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He put up a post on his social media handle where he also mentions that his wife has also been tested positive. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia where he was reportedly shooting for his film on the life of Elvis Presley.

Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks recently put up a post on his official Instagram handle where he spoke about being diagnosed with COVID-19 virus. In the post, he put up the picture of used gloves in a dustbin and has said how his wife Rita and he are currently in Australia. The couple was experiencing tiredness, cold, body ache and fluctuating chills. He has also mentioned in the caption for the post that they were also experiencing a slight fever. Tom Hanks has further written how, to do things the right way, they decided to get themselves checked and were tested positive.

Tom Hanks has also written in what lies next for them on this road. He has mentioned that they will be following the medical protocol put up by officials. He has also added that they will be tested, observed, and isolated until things are stable with their health. He has stated towards the end that he will be keeping his followers posted. Have a look at the post here.

122 confirmed cases in Australia

Australia reportedly has close to 122 positive cases of coronavirus till the end of Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The pandemic numbers in the state rose after 10 more were confirmed positive on Wednesday. The current number is reportedly higher. Globally, the numbers have risen to around 1,25,841 confirmed cases and 4,623 deaths.

