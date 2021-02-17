Daniel Kaluuya And Keke Palmer To Star In Jordan Peele's Next; Read More Details

Jordan Peele had first worked with Daniel Kaluuya before in Get Out. The duo is teaming up yet again for Jordan’s upcoming venture, which has also included Keke Palmer. While not much has been revealed about the untitled project, but it is being said that Daniel and Keke would be playing the lead roles, according to PTI. The project has been highly anticipated for a while now and it seems to be finally taking shape. Here is what you need to know about this new venture of Jordan and other interesting details about the lead actors.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s next

Jordan Peele has reportedly made the selection of Daniel and Keke as the leads of this film himself. The film falls under Universal Pictures’ production, and the five-year deal that had been signed with Monkeypaw Productions. Peele had initially made a great impact with his film Get Out, which had Daniel in the lead. The film gained massive success and is still regarded to be one of Peele’s best creations. The film earned him an Academy Award and he thus became the first African American screenwriter in the history to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar award.

The film performed extremely well at the box office by earning $255 million, while having made on a budget of just $4.5 million. After his success with Get Out, Jordan Peele had soon followed up with Us, which was yet another horror film that had starred Lupita Nyong’o. The plot of the film follows a family that get haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves. The film also went on to received success at the box office and was also critically acclaimed.

This will be the third film that has been created by Jordan Peele till date. Even though the film hasn’t been given a title yet, its release date has been set by Universal Pictures to be July 22, 2022. Even though none of the concerned parties have publicly made any statement on this development, Daniel and Keke’s inclusion into this project would bring excitement to their fans. Further details about this project are awaited.

