What Happened With Keke Palmer And Trey Songz? Palmer Accused Songz Of Sexual Intimidation

The 35-year-old American Rapper Trey Songz has recently been accused of sexual assault and kidnapping by model Celina Powell. The accusations made by Powell reminded many fans of a 2017 interview given by the actor Keke Palmer. During an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show in 2017, Palmer had accused Songz of sexual intimidation. Read on to find out, “What happened with Keke Palmer and Trey Songz?”

What happened with Keke Palmer and Trey Songz?

In her 2017 interview, Keke Palmer spoke about her break up with Trey Songz. While spilling the beans about their relationship, Palmer also revealed that Songz had tricked her into being in a music video, while they were at a party. Palmer revealed that she had to hide in a closet to avoid being filmed and berated by Songz. The actor stated that she had discovered later, that Songz and his friends had already filmed her without her permission.

Palmer also expressed that her accusations against Songz were not being taken seriously because she was an African American woman. She had claimed that people did not care until the sexual assault was done on white American women. Keke Palmer also stated that Trey Songz was guilty of using “sexual intimidation” in coercing her into being in the music video.

I remember when KeKe Palmer did this interview about Trey Songz a year or two ago. pic.twitter.com/oJ8lheHUj1 — JayJay Dailey (@JayJayDailey) August 19, 2020

What is sexual intimidation?

According to a report on Harassed.com, sexual intimidation is the act of intimidating an individual based on their gender, gender choices, sexual preferences, or other lifestyle choices. It is a mixture of sexual harassment and bullying. For example, at the workplace, if a coworker tries to humiliate a male coworker for being effeminate, this act is regarded as sexual intimidation.

Netizens' reactions

When Instagram model Celina Powell filed charges against Trey Songz, many video clips from Keke Palmer’s 2017 interview began resurfacing on Twitter. Many Twitter users claimed that Palmer’s charges were not taken seriously in spite of the fact that she had spoken the truth. Here are some of the netizens' reactions to sexual intimidation accusations against Trey Songz.

It’s crazy that when Keke Palmer raised similar allegations against Trey Songz y’all were real quiet but when two white IG models talk about it now yall concerned?? Im convinced y’all really hate black women.

pic.twitter.com/Uqxtyu621B — Mint Galore (@addis13_mint) August 19, 2020

Keke Palmer warned people about Trey Songz & people gaslit her & said she was overreacting. Rather acknowledging that she felt violated to the point where she hid in a closet from him.. — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) August 19, 2020

I just saw a video today of keke on the Wendy Williams show. She was trying to gaslight and demean Keke. It didn’t work Keke was outstanding. I salute her. — OliviaMk (@oliviaMkE) August 19, 2020

Keke Palmer's movie career

The 26-year-old American actor started her movie career in 2004. Her debut film was Barbershop 2: Back in Business. She rose to prominence in 2006 for her breakthrough role in Akeelah and the Bee. She went on to star in Madea's Family Reunion. So far Keke Palmer has starred in films like The Longshots (2008), Shrink (2009), Animal (2014), and Hustlers (2019).

