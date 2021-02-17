Marvel Fans Remember Chadwick Boseman As 'Black Panther' Completes Three Years

Black Panther has completed three years of its release as it was premiered on February 16, 2018. Marvel fans are celebrating the moment in a bittersweet manner as they rejoice the cultural milestone film and mourn the loss of its lead star Chadwick Boseman. He died on August 28, 2020, due to colon cancer after four years-long battle with the disease.

#BlackPanther was released on this day in 2018. Just three years later and Chadwick is gone. Still almost impossible to fathom. pic.twitter.com/sP64Zu1RWn — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) February 16, 2021

Happy black panther day it's been 3 years #BlackPanther

RIP Chadwick pic.twitter.com/nShVuGN6Bo — VILLAIN (@venkiabhi) February 15, 2021

3 Years to one of the best Marvel Movies #BlackPanther ... Rest in power King #WakandaForever 🙅‍♂️#ChadwickForever 👑 pic.twitter.com/B2trsgOqpL — chaitanya saraf (@chaitanyasaraf5) February 17, 2021

It doesn’t seem like it’s been only 3 years since #BlackPanther came out. The fact that #ChadwickBoseman portrayed such a phenomenal superhero while battling cancer is a true testament to his acting ability and dedication to his craft. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/j9OXsGlIQg — Ms. Fagin (@MsFagin) February 17, 2021

#BlackPanther came out 3 years ago now, have you praised them yet today pic.twitter.com/sgjTCtbdOD — makai | LIZZIE DAY (@unidentifiedkai) February 17, 2021

Black Panther was released 3 years ago today 🎉



A monumental era for the MCU and perhaps the most important Marvel film yet



It’s gut-wrenchingly devastating that our king is no longer with us but we will continue to honour and celebrate him 💔 #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/nj9x9Drq4C — Caleb - Team Kong (@caleblovesfilm) February 16, 2021

3 years ago marvel released one of the best marvel movies ever made #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/VtF7l8Henz — Trends Marvel (@TrendsMarvel) February 17, 2021

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther had Chadwick Boseman reprising the titular role as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The cast boasts of Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. It was the eighteenth film in the MCU.

Written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, the story shows T’Challa returning to Wakanda, a secret country located in sub-Saharan Africa. Following his father, T’Chaka’s death, his son goes on to take the throne and became the king of Wakanda, after winning in a ritual combat. The new ruler is coming to terms on how to handle the vibranium rich place but faces an opponent who is connected to his past. T’Challa has to defeat the rival, serve the kingdom of Wakanda and its people in the right way.

Black Panther received immense appreciation from the audience. It collected more than $1 billion at the global box office, breaking numerous records. The movie was nominated at multiple awards, including seven recognitions at the 91st Academy Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. A sequel is currently in development at Marvel Studios.

