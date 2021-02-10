Biographical Drama 'Judas And The Black Messiah' To Hit Indian Screens By March 2021

American biographical drama, Judas and the Black Messiah premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on February 1, 2021. Now, the film has got its India release date. Judas and the Black Messiah will hit the Indian screens on March 5, Friday, as stated by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 9. Helmed by Shaka King, the biopic has been receiving incredible reviews internationally. Read ahead for more details.

Judas and the Black Messiah release in India: March 5

Judas and the Black Messiah cast ensemble hasDaniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, and Martin Sheen. Based on true events, the film was also nominated for Golden Globes Awards Nominations. The nominations were for Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture) – Daniel Kaluuya and Best Song (Motion Picture) – ‘Fight For You’.

This film is Shaka King's studio feature film directorial debut. Judas and the Black Messiah follows the story by King, Berson, and Kenny and Keith Lucas. It premises around the betrayal caused by William O'Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant to Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party, running in the late 1960s. The screenplay was written by King and Will Berson.

Talking about Judas and the Black Messiah, in a statement given by Shaka King, the filmmaker said that he thinks for a lot of Black men, Fred Hampton is a real hero because of just how undaunted, unafraid and unstoppable he was. He further added that even after making effective sacrifices, people always seem centred on the tragic way he died, not at all focused on the heroic way he lived. Shaka King concluded by saying that he wanted to change people's perspective of seeing Fred Hampton as a hero who lived a heroic life rather than focusing on his tragic demise.

Daniel Kaluuya's next

On the work front, Daniel Kaluuya is currently enjoying the success of Judas and the Black Messiah. However, the actor has no films lined up yet for the upcoming year. Daniel was last seen in 2019's romantic road crime drama, Queen & Slim. This film was also based on the theme of 'Black lives matter'. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore.

