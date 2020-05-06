Daniel Radcliffe & David Beckham Record Free Harry Potter Reading; Fans 'cry Tears Of Joy'

As the world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of the Coronavirus infection, many cultural and entertainment houses have now stepped up to entertain people at their homes. To do so, Wizarding World, which is the official website portal of the Harry Potter series has launched audiobooks to keep fans engaged during the lockdown period. The officials have also managed to rope in Daniel Radcliffe, who played the character of Harry Potter in the series, to recite verses and chapter from the original book. Since the news was made public, fans of Harry Potter have been expressing their excitement on social media. Read details.

Considered as one of the most celebrated series in the fantasy genre, the Harry Potter series has now returned to the limelight. Recently, it was revealed that Daniel Radcliffe, who played the character of Harry Potter has been roped in to lent his voice to an audio recording of the first Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to promote the #HarryPotterAtHome campaign. Reportedly, the campaign was initiated by JK Rowling and aims at motivating fans to follow social distancing guidelines. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Fans React

This is the BEST teacher appreciation day of all time, and the best start to my day I’ve had in months. #HarryPotterAtHome @wizardingworld @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/kVb31uVTz8 — Holly Hennick (@hsquared529) May 5, 2020

I’m happy to share this Harry Potter drawing features in the first Harry Potter At Home Reading video series launched today! Visit https://t.co/oefppX3Xhc to watch Daniel Radcliffe read Chapter 1: The Boy Who Lived @WizardingWorld #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/QvgAN7ORpn — Caroline Cohen Ring (@c_cohenring) May 5, 2020

Whether you come back by page or by the big screen, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home. #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/628iLxHk7Z — mariaconcetta90 (@mariaconcetta90) May 5, 2020

don’t mind me, just crying tears of joy over Daniel Radcliffe himself narrating the first chapter of “The Philosopher’s Stone”#HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/wDLnWK2USl — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) May 5, 2020

listening to harry potter read harry potter wow what a moment i will never forget a moment that is most pleasing to me in my career #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/o2z9TTNx0T — sana (@darcyslizzy) May 5, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe will be joined by celebrities like David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne to read different chapters in the book. The initiative was a response to teachers having to reconfigure their practices in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative also helps parents at home by offering free educational games for their children, including quizzes and puzzles, which aims to keep them engaged with fun-filled activities during the lockdown. If the reports are to be believed, all 17 chapters of the first Harry Potter book will be released weekly until mid-summer with a different celeb tackling each chapter, and one can listen to them on Spotify.

