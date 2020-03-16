Times Daniel Radcliffe Wooed His Fans With His Theatre Appearances

Even though Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame with the Harry Potter series, the actor is also known for a lot of his other performances. He is also popular for the plays he has been a part of. Take a look at some of the times when the star made an appearance in the Theatre.

Times Daniel Radcliffe made an appearance in the theatre

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead was first staged in 1966. Written by Tom Stoppard, the play is adapted from Shakespeare's Hamlet. It is an absurdist and existential tragicomedy. Daniel Radcliffe featured in the play almost fifty years after its professional premiere. Radcliffe plays the character of Rosencrantz in the play.

The Cripple of Inishmaan

The Cripple of Inishmaan is a play written by Martin McDonagh. The play dabbles into the category of dark comedy based on cripples and disabilities. Set on the islands of Aran, the inhabitants of the island are excited to witness a Hollywood crew's arrival in a neighbouring island to make a documentary about life on the islands. Radcliffe plays the character of Billy Claven who is a crippled orphan.

Equus

Equus is a popular play written by Peter Shaffer. It narrates the story of a psychiatrist who attempts to treat a young man who has a religious fascination with horses. Shaffer was inspired to write the play when he heard of a 17-year-old boy blinding six horses in a small town. Daniel plays the character of Alan Strang in the play.

Endgame

Endgame is a one-act play involving four characters. Written by Samuel Beckett, it was later adapted into Kraj Partije in 1988. It was the first French-language production performed at the Royal Court. The play is a tragicomedy by nature. Daniel Radcliffe plays the character of Clov in the play.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is a musical composed by Frank Loesser. It is based on the 1952 book of Shepherd Mead of the same name. Daniel essays the character of J. Pierrepont Finch in the play.

