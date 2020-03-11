Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Coronavirus, Actor's Representative Slams All False Reports

Twitter was in chaos when a fake BBC account falsely claimed that Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame is the first-ever celebrity to be contacted with Coronavirus. However, according to a media report, a representative of the actor denied any such rumor. The representative revealed that none of the reports makes sense and assured of the actor’s wellbeing. The representative cleared the air and said that he does not have the virus.

Also Read | On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday 'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Has THIS Wish For Her

Daniel Radcliffe does not have Coronavirus

The chaos was fuelled when a fake Twitter account under the name @BBCNewsTonight tweeted that Daniel Radcliffe is infected with Coronavirus. The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." The tweet has now been deleted and the account has been terminated for breaking community guidelines and codes.

So, a fake BBC account just tweeted an actual BBC article from January but added in a fake headline claiming Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus, which the article does not say and is not true. It’s currently going viral as I type. pic.twitter.com/MyFqdKZ3GJ — Cindy Otis (Pre-order TRUE OR FALSE now!) (@CindyOtis_) March 10, 2020

A Fake BBC Account Falsely Claimed That Daniel Radcliffe Has Coronavirus https://t.co/H1ImNI5Alx #SM pic.twitter.com/BxeDi1ljyT — ω๏๏∂y (@Current_Knewz) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus : This Handwashing Lyrics Generator Pairs Instructions With Any Song

However, the tweet was live for more than seven hours and was also shared multiple times. The followers of the account thought it's true and shared it over seven hundred times on Twitter. The account had a reach of only 125 followers but the retweeting act by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and Blake Hounshell of Politico increased the engagement of the Twitteratis. However, both the journalists have taken down their tweets and wrote an apology to the followers, who were shocked at the news of Daniel Radcliffe getting the Coronavirus.

Also Read | 'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers

Also Read | Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Not Reprising His Role In 'Harry Potter' Prequels

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.