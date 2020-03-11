The Debate
Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Coronavirus, Actor's Representative Slams All False Reports

Hollywood News

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was reported to have the globally spread Coronavirus. However, his representative cleared the air and slammed all false news

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Daniel Radcliffe

Twitter was in chaos when a fake BBC account falsely claimed that Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame is the first-ever celebrity to be contacted with Coronavirus. However, according to a media report, a representative of the actor denied any such rumor. The representative revealed that none of the reports makes sense and assured of the actor’s wellbeing. The representative cleared the air and said that he does not have the virus.

Also Read | On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday 'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Has THIS Wish For Her

Daniel Radcliffe does not have Coronavirus 

The chaos was fuelled when a fake Twitter account under the name @BBCNewsTonight tweeted that Daniel Radcliffe is infected with  Coronavirus. The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." The tweet has now been deleted and the account has been terminated for breaking community guidelines and codes.

Also Read | Coronavirus : This Handwashing Lyrics Generator Pairs Instructions With Any Song

However, the tweet was live for more than seven hours and was also shared multiple times. The followers of the account thought it's true and shared it over seven hundred times on Twitter. The account had a reach of only 125 followers but the retweeting act by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and  Blake Hounshell of Politico increased the engagement of the Twitteratis. However, both the journalists have taken down their tweets and wrote an apology to the followers, who were shocked at the news of Daniel Radcliffe getting the Coronavirus.

Also Read | 'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers

Also Read | Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Not Reprising His Role In 'Harry Potter' Prequels

 

 

First Published:
