It has almost been a decade since the last movie of the Harry Potter franchise released in the theatres. Recently, during a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe revealed that even after all these years, he is still in touch with his co-stars from the movie. Read ahead to know what he had to say-

Daniel Radcliffe reveals that he is still in touch with his Harry Potter co-stars

Harry Potter has been one of the most successful movie franchises in the history of Hollywood cinema. Fans, especially youngsters back then, remain to be ‘Potter Heads’ even today. During the decade when the Harry Potter movies were being shot, Daniel Radcliff, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron and Hermoine respectively, were known for sharing a very special bond off-screen as well. Recently, during an interview with a leading entertainment daily, when Daniel Radcliff was asked if he is still in touch with the two actors, he was very quick to reply, “Absolutely”.

As an answer to the question asked, Daniel, said that of course, some things have changed. They are not as close as they were once but he spoke to Rupert recently, as he texted him congratulating him about his baby. Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend, actor, Georgia Groome, revealed on May 7, 2020, that they have welcomed their first child.

Finding the whole thing surreal and hard to digest, Daniel Radcliffe said that it is still difficult to fathom that they are now at the stage where they are having their own kids, and he is sure about the fact that it makes the rest of the world feel very old. He also said that he is genuinely just so happy for Rupert Grint and knows that he is going to be an awesome dad.

While Daniel Radcliff and Emma Watson are not parents yet, the two have been in very serious and long-term relationships with their respective partners. Even back in the days when Harry Potter was being shot, there were reports about a spark of romance between the actors. However, when asked about it, the actors now say that they were kids back then and on the set of Harry Potter, it was just like any kind of playground romance.

